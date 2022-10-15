There will be disruption on the rail network between Ely and Kings Lynn. - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

Network Rail will be carrying out further works next week to restore services between Kings Lynn and Ely, which will result in changes to the rail service.

Work to restore normal services has been completed, says the rail operator, however, a number of speed restrictions remain in place on sections of the line. This is because of track issues caused by the hot, dry conditions this summer.

Network Rail has planned additional track repairs to remove these restrictions to run a more reliable service.

To minimise disruption these repairs will take place overnight but will affect evening and late-night services from Monday, October 17 until Thursday, October 20.

The last trains on these dates will operate as follows:

The last train departing Kings Lynn to London Kings Cross (via Ely and Cambridge) will depart at 19.40;

The last train departing London Kings Cross to Kings Lynn (via Cambridge and Ely) will depart at 20:39.

Great Northern is in the process of booking rail replacement buses between Kings Lynn and Ely and when confirmed they will appear in journey planners along with train service alterations which will start to appear in journey planners from Saturday, October 15. It is expected that a full service will begin again on Friday, October 21.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We are sorry for further disruption to peoples’ journeys as we continue to repair the damage to the ground beneath the tracks. I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience while we improve reliability on this line.”

Jenny Saunders, Great Northern and Thameslink’s customer services direction, said: “We're sorry that passengers will be disrupted but it's really good news that Network Rail will be removing speed restrictions which have been holding up our services and delaying our customers.”

