Passengers face disrupted bus services amid Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:33 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 10:47 AM February 18, 2022
Stagecoach East has restricted double-decker services to their city routes as a “public safety precaution”. 

Passengers will face disrupted bus services today (Friday, February 18) as high winds from Storm Eunice continue to disrupt Cambridgeshire.

Stagecoach East has restricted double-decker services to their city routes as a “public safety precaution”. 

In a statement posted yesterday (February 17) from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority on social media, it said: “As a public safety precaution, Stagecoach East will tomorrow restrict double-decker buses to their city routes. 

“Single-decker buses will be allocated to all other routes.” 

The statement added: “Single deckers will be on the guided busway A/B/C, the 905/X5 and Ely/Fenland.” 

After the Met Office issued Cambridgeshire with a red weather warning, Stagecoach East said all of its Cambridge and busway services “will be temporarily suspended between 10am and 3pm today.” 

