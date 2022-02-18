Passengers face disrupted bus services amid Storm Eunice
Passengers will face disrupted bus services today (Friday, February 18) as high winds from Storm Eunice continue to disrupt Cambridgeshire.
Stagecoach East has restricted double-decker services to their city routes as a “public safety precaution”.
In a statement posted yesterday (February 17) from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority on social media, it said: “As a public safety precaution, Stagecoach East will tomorrow restrict double-decker buses to their city routes.
“Single-decker buses will be allocated to all other routes.”
The statement added: “Single deckers will be on the guided busway A/B/C, the 905/X5 and Ely/Fenland.”
After the Met Office issued Cambridgeshire with a red weather warning, Stagecoach East said all of its Cambridge and busway services “will be temporarily suspended between 10am and 3pm today.”