Passengers will face disrupted bus services today (Friday, February 18) as high winds from Storm Eunice continue to disrupt Cambridgeshire.

Stagecoach East has restricted double-decker services to their city routes as a “public safety precaution”.

In a statement posted yesterday (February 17) from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority on social media, it said: “As a public safety precaution, Stagecoach East will tomorrow restrict double-decker buses to their city routes.

*Storm Eunice high winds to affect buses*

“Single-decker buses will be allocated to all other routes.”

The statement added: “Single deckers will be on the guided busway A/B/C, the 905/X5 and Ely/Fenland.”

After the Met Office issued Cambridgeshire with a red weather warning, Stagecoach East said all of its Cambridge and busway services “will be temporarily suspended between 10am and 3pm today.”