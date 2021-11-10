Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash
- Credit: Archant
A teenage cyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Cambridgeshire guided busway.
The 16-year-old from Cambridge is in hospital where he is said to be in a “serious but stable condition”.
Last month a woman pedestrian died following a crash involving a guided busway bus.
And in 2018 Steve Moir was killed when he, too, was hit by a bus on the guided busway at Trumpington.
Tuesday’s crash took place at 5.46pm on the guided busway between Chariot Way and Chieftain Way, Cambridge.
You may also want to watch:
The 16-year-old boy from Cambridge was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The bus driver remained at the scene and helped police with their enquiries.
Most Read
- 1 Flat plan for village café approved amid takeaway concerns
- 2 Family fundraiser for Henry's £3,000 wheelchair
- 3 Christmas comes early as couple switch on festive lights for charity
- 4 Homes evacuated as WW2 bomb unearthed
- 5 228 homes, a cricket pavilion and four shops, agreed for Ely North
- 6 £600,000 cannabis operation ran from village home, court told
- 7 Eco Christmas market will be a first for Ely
- 8 Gary Barlow superfan's decade of fundraising for Children In Need
- 9 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
- 10 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order
No arrests have been made.
Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re keen for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Contact police via their web chat service click here
or online forms click here
at quoting incident 386 of 9 November. Anyone without internet access should call 101.
Cambridgeshire County Council recently announced a busway safety review.