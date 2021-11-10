News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash

John Elworthy

Published: 3:34 PM November 10, 2021
Cyclist, 16, in hospital with life threatening injuries after guided busway crash. - Credit: Archant

A teenage cyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Cambridgeshire guided busway. 

The 16-year-old from Cambridge is in hospital where he is said to be in a “serious but stable condition”. 

Last month a woman pedestrian died following a crash involving a guided busway bus. 

And in 2018 Steve Moir was killed when he, too, was hit by a bus on the guided busway at Trumpington.  

Tuesday’s crash took place at 5.46pm on the guided busway between Chariot Way and Chieftain Way, Cambridge. 

The 16-year-old boy from Cambridge was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The bus driver remained at the scene and helped police with their enquiries.  

No arrests have been made. 

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re keen for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact us as a matter of urgency.” 

Cambridgeshire County Council recently announced a busway safety review.  

