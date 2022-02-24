Updated

The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24). - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit Twitter

A person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision on a busy road near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).

The crash happened on the M11 SBC junction 13 on-slip near Girton at around 6.30am.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 6.30am today with reports of a collision on the M11 southbound at the A1303 junction.

"The ambulance and fire service attended and lane closures were put in place while emergency services were at the scene.

"The vehicle was recovered and the road is clear now."

A Cambridgeshier Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On Thursday (February 24) at 6.34am, two crews from Cambridge and one crew from Cottenham were called to a road traffic collision on the M11 near Girton.

"Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles.

"One person was out of their vehicle on arrival.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

"Crews returned to their stations by 8.15pm."

