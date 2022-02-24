News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Person cut out of car after M11 crash near Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:54 AM February 24, 2022
Updated: 11:56 AM February 24, 2022
The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).

The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24). - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit Twitter

A person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision on a busy road near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).

The crash happened on the M11 SBC junction 13 on-slip near Girton at around 6.30am.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 6.30am today with reports of a collision on the M11 southbound at the A1303 junction.

The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).

The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24). - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit Twitter

"The ambulance and fire service attended and lane closures were put in place while emergency services were at the scene.

"The vehicle was recovered and the road is clear now."

A Cambridgeshier Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On Thursday (February 24) at 6.34am, two crews from Cambridge and one crew from Cottenham were called to a road traffic collision on the M11 near Girton.

"Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles.

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely
  2. 2 Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery
  3. 3 Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 Ely’s most (and least) expensive streets over the last five years
  2. 5 Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10
  4. 7 Demolition of village barns will bring 'many benefits', claims developer
  5. 8 Four appear in court after ATM theft
  6. 9 Mayor’s £78,000 a year strategic advisor quits  
  7. 10 Mother and son open new convenience store in city

"One person was out of their vehicle on arrival.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

"Crews returned to their stations by 8.15pm."

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Plans for four additional homes off New Road, Witchford

Planning

Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

Cambs Live News | Video

Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon