Updated
Person cut out of car after M11 crash near Cambridge
- Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit Twitter
A person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision on a busy road near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).
The crash happened on the M11 SBC junction 13 on-slip near Girton at around 6.30am.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 6.30am today with reports of a collision on the M11 southbound at the A1303 junction.
"The ambulance and fire service attended and lane closures were put in place while emergency services were at the scene.
"The vehicle was recovered and the road is clear now."
A Cambridgeshier Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On Thursday (February 24) at 6.34am, two crews from Cambridge and one crew from Cottenham were called to a road traffic collision on the M11 near Girton.
"Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely
- 2 Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery
- 3 Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire
- 4 Ely’s most (and least) expensive streets over the last five years
- 5 Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire
- 6 Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10
- 7 Demolition of village barns will bring 'many benefits', claims developer
- 8 Four appear in court after ATM theft
- 9 Mayor’s £78,000 a year strategic advisor quits
- 10 Mother and son open new convenience store in city
"One person was out of their vehicle on arrival.
"Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.
"Crews returned to their stations by 8.15pm."
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk