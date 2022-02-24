The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24). - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit Twitter

A car crashed into a tree on a busy road near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).

Paramedics remained at the scene to assist with casualties of the crash, which happened on the M11 SBC junction 13 on-slip.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 6.30am today with reports of a single-vehicle collision on the M11 southbound at the A1303 junction.

"The ambulance and fire service attended and lane closures were put in place while emergency services were at the scene.

"The vehicle was recovered and the road is clear now."

