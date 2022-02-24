News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Live updates after crash on M11 near Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:54 AM February 24, 2022
The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).

The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24). - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit Twitter

A car crashed into a tree on a busy road near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).

Paramedics remained at the scene to assist with casualties of the crash, which happened on the M11 SBC junction 13 on-slip.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 6.30am today with reports of a single-vehicle collision on the M11 southbound at the A1303 junction.

The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24).

The side of this car had to be cut off after the crash on the M11 near Cambridge this morning (Thursday February 24). - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit Twitter


"The ambulance and fire service attended and lane closures were put in place while emergency services were at the scene.

"The vehicle was recovered and the road is clear now."

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Plans for four additional homes off New Road, Witchford

Planning

Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

Cambs Live News | Video

Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon