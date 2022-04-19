News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Village road to close again despite latest upgrade

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:15 PM April 19, 2022
Updated: 12:23 PM April 19, 2022
Rampton Road in Cottenham

Rampton Road, Cottenham will be closed in May as a new water main is due to be installed. - Credit: Google Maps

A village road is due to be closed yet again having only reopened less than a month ago. 

Rampton Road in Cottenham will be shut between May 21-29 so a new water main can be installed. 

In a letter to residents, Onsite Central Ltd in partnership with Cambridge Water said temporary traffic lights will be in place during the work. 

“In order to undertake the work as safely and efficiently as possible, Rampton Road will be closed during the weekends, with temporary two-way traffic lights in place throughout the weekdays,” the letter read. 

“Access to frontages will be maintained at all times. 

“There will be appropriate signage and traffic management in place for the duration of our works.” 

Onsite Central Ltd expect the works to finish by May 29.

The works come after Rampton Road was planned to reopen from April 1 following the second phase of a £200,000 investment by Anglian Water to improve Cottenham’s sewer network

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cottenham News
Cambridge News

