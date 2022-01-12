Gallery

A lorry leaving an industrial area overshot a road tonight and ended up in a ditch opposite the entrance.

One resident who was in Broad Lane, Cottenham, shortly after the incident urged others to stay clear of the area for a while.

Misjudgement mishap? Broad Lane, Cottenham - Credit: Peter Haigh

Recovery teams were soon on the scene to begin extracting the driver and his cab from the ditch.

It was not immediately clear how an everyday day manoeuvre to turn right ended so badly.

The driver would probably not have enjoyed the banter on a local social media forum.

It echoed to the cries of ‘you can park there, mate’.