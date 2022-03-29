The East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene at Carter Street in Fordham. - Credit: PA

A motorist was rushed to hospital yesterday after ploughing their car into a house in a rural Cambridgeshire village – causing a major power cut.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Carter Street in Fordham just before 3pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, March 28).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.39pm yesterday with reports a car had collided with a house.

“Officers and firefighters attended the scene, and the occupants of the house were unharmed.”

Two ambulances, two vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team, two senior paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One patient was transported to West Suffolk Hospital, while another was conveyed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.”

UK Power Networks announced shortly after 4pm that the village power supply had to be switched off following the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Our engineers turned off the power in the Soham and Fordham CB7 area for safety.

“This was due to a potentially unsafe situation with our equipment following a road traffic collision.”

Power was reportedly restored between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.