Car rolled in crash on A14
- Credit: Google Maps
A car has crashed and rolled onto its roof on the A14 near Bar Hill.
The incident occurred at around 7.55am this morning (Monday, June 27).
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.
No injuries were reported following the crash.
One lane of three on the highway's Northbound carriageway has been closed, near Junction 25, with debris remaining on the road's surface.
Motorists have been advised to approach with care, and allow extra time for their journeys.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We were called at 7.55am to the A14 northbound at Bar Hill with reports that a car had overturned on its roof, causing traffic delays in the area and debris on the road.
Most Read
- 1 Car rolled in crash on A14
- 2 Councillor quits as voters get set for two Ely by-elections
- 3 Smoke plume in village near Cambridge thought to be car fire
- 4 Caravan site wants 10 new lodges to cope with demand
- 5 Warwick Davis and daughter Annabelle cut the ribbon at special opening
- 6 Stansted Airport and Cambridge trains disrupted after tree falls on tracks
- 7 Have your say on proposed commercial development in Ely
- 8 Insurers to pay for £725,000 house replacement
- 9 Threat to cancel or 'indefinitely pause' £450m Ely rail upgrade
- 10 Fenland: First they came with wind (turbines) now the sun (solar)
"Officers and paramedics attended but the driver was unharmed."
An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre read: "A14 at J25 BarHill; Lane 1 (of 3) closed due to an overturned vehicle.
"Please approach with care and allow extra time for your journey."