Car rolled in crash on A14

A car has crashed and rolled onto its roof on the A14 near Bar Hill.

The incident occurred at around 7.55am this morning (Monday, June 27).

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

No injuries were reported following the crash.

One lane of three on the highway's Northbound carriageway has been closed, near Junction 25, with debris remaining on the road's surface.

Motorists have been advised to approach with care, and allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We were called at 7.55am to the A14 northbound at Bar Hill with reports that a car had overturned on its roof, causing traffic delays in the area and debris on the road.

"Officers and paramedics attended but the driver was unharmed."

An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre read: "A14 at J25 BarHill; Lane 1 (of 3) closed due to an overturned vehicle.

"Please approach with care and allow extra time for your journey."