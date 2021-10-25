News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Car crashes into wall outside village Co-op

John Elworthy

Published: 11:50 AM October 25, 2021   
Aftermath of crash in Cottenham

Aftermath of crash in Cottenham - Credit: Supplied

A car took out bollards and crashed into a wall prompting calls for improved safety measures by villagers.  

The crash happened near Cottenham Co-op store last night.  

Emergency services were called and the road was blocked while fire crews dealt with the incident.  

Aftermath of Cottenham crash

Aftermath of Cottenham crash - Credit: Supplied

Local residents say a bollard was taken out during an earlier crash and four weeks a resident’s wall was hit by a car coming in the opposite direction.  

The driver of the car involved in last night’s crash was not injured but badly shaken.  

More on this to follow  

