Car crashes into wall outside village Co-op
Published: 11:50 AM October 25, 2021
A car took out bollards and crashed into a wall prompting calls for improved safety measures by villagers.
The crash happened near Cottenham Co-op store last night.
Emergency services were called and the road was blocked while fire crews dealt with the incident.
Local residents say a bollard was taken out during an earlier crash and four weeks a resident’s wall was hit by a car coming in the opposite direction.
The driver of the car involved in last night’s crash was not injured but badly shaken.
More on this to follow
