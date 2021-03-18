News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Candidates to deliver Cambs metro reveal their plans

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:21 AM March 18, 2021   
A design of a CAM stop.

A design of what a stop could look like on the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM). - Credit: Egis

The three lead suppliers to help develop the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM) revealed their thoughts on how the project should be delivered.  

Dromos Technologies, Egis and Mott MacDonald shared their designs on how the CAM can be delivered. 

We now have an idea what the vehicle might look like and how the system could operate. 

Dromos Technologies, which develops Autonomous Network Transit (ANT) system for medium to high-capacity urban passenger and freight traffic, is one of those to reveal its plans.  

Their aims include providing a system running all-year round and an individual vehicle that offers “generous interior space” with Wi-Fi, all within a total cost of between £1.5-2 billion.  

A map of the Cambridgeshire Metro.

The CAM aims to stretch from the likes of Waterbeach and Alconbury to Mildenhall and Haverhill. - Credit: CAPCA

Chief executive Lars Herold said: “Because vehicles travel non-stop, journey times are short and reliable.  

“Vehicles and stops are fully wheelchair accessible, and Dromos offers a comfortable and individualised transport experience accessible to all.    

“It offers significant environmental benefits and is carbon neutral at point of use. Simply put, it’s what the future of public transport looks like.”  

Dromos Autonomous Vehicle concept for Cambridge Autonomous Metro.

Dromos Technologies have released a design of what a stop could look like on the CAM, including multiple bays and cycle storage. - Credit: Dromos Technologies/PriestmanGoode

Dromos Autonomous Vehicle concept for Cambridge Autonomous Metro.

Dromos Technologies have released a design of what a vehicle on the CAM could look like. - Credit: Dromos Technologies/PriestmanGoode

Egis, a major international group specialising in construction, engineering and mobility services, aims to mainly focus on enhancing passenger experience.  

Executive vice president Gilles Autuori said: “We offer an alternative solution that we believe to be scalable, cost effective, environmentally friendly and sustainable. 

“It places the user experience at the heart of the system.”  

A design of a vehicle on the Cambridgeshire Metro.

A design of what a CAM vehicle could look like. - Credit: Egis

Mott MacDonald, a global engineering, management and development consultancy, focuses on providing a “sustainable, accessible mode of transport” to help people access “skilled jobs in manufacturing and maintenance”.  

Mayor James Palmer said all give a strong insight into what can be achieved.  

An interpretation of a Cambridgeshire Metro station

Mott MacDonald's interpretation of a station on the CAM. - Credit: Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald vehicle design for the Cambridge Metro

How a CAM vehicle could look according to Mott MacDonald. - Credit: Mott MacDonald

He said: “These designs give us a powerful insight into what can be achieved when you are prepared to challenge convention.  

“CAM will offer about 90 miles of high quality, regionwide public transport, and at a potential cost of nearer £2bn, according to some of these designs.    

“That, alongside the cost to the economy of failing to act on putting in the right infrastructure, is another reason why the case for CAM is compelling.” 

The CAM, one of the largest infrastructure projects in the UK, is due to be completed by 2029.

Travel
Cambridgeshire

