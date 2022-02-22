The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6. - Credit: Google

A stretch of the A10 in east Cambridgeshire will be closed both ways at the end of the month to allow the county council to carry out works.

Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) will close the A10 Ely Road at Stretham both ways every day from February 28 to March 6 between 8pm and 4am.

Delays are expected and texture blasting works will take place shortly.

Residents with specific access requirements can speak to a member of the crew onsite who may be able to assist.

Access to properties within the road will be possible but are subject to working conditions which are weather dependent.

Residents should expect noise and disruption associated with the work.

A spokesperson from CCC said: "Changes this time of year are possible at very short notice.

“As there will be no further letters regarding these works, please look out for the advanced notices on site, as these will give the most up to date information.

“See the CCC website, contact our call centre. I apologise for any inconvenience that you may suffer. Thank you in advance for your co-operation."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk