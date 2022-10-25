Updated
What are latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire?
- Credit: Ely Standard
Find out what the latest travel updates are for Cambridgeshire this morning (Tuesday) here.
Great Northern trains
Buses will replace trains from 10.30pm until the end of service between Ely and King's Lynn till October 28 due to engineering works.
A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris
Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely.
A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives
Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive.
Most Read
- 1 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings
- 2 Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision
- 3 Ely Hereward Rotary Club is looking new members
- 4 New contracts for 17 out of 18 services cut by Stagecoach
- 5 Check out out half-term What's On Guide
- 6 Ex-police officer called in sick before going to Newmarket Racecourse
- 7 DVLA issues warning to UK drivers over expired licences
- 8 Police release CCTV image of two men in Ely supermarket
- 9 LETTER OF THE WEEK: We can't count on Stagecoach
- 10 Fireworks night event in Ely coming back with a bang
B1167 Wisbech Road - Thorney
There are temporary lights in place near Park Crescent.
Knarr Fen Road - Thorney
The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to emergency work.
Loop Road – Keyston
The toad will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 26 due to works by Anglian Water.
Swaffham Road – Reach
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 26 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for daily works.
Wertheim Way – Huntingdon
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks.
Main Street – Wardy Hill
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 26 due to works by Anglian Water.
Strangeways Road and Queen Edith's Way – Cambridge
Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works by Cambridge Water.
B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank – Christchurch
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 for works.
Newnham Croft Street – Cambridge
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.
Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge
The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works.
Grange Lane – Littleport
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works.
Main Street – Littleport
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles from October 24 to December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.
A1101 Churchill Road – Wisbech
The road will be closed southbound to all motor vehicles from 8pm today until 6am on October 26 for works.
Station Street – Chatteris
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 27 due to works by Anglian Water.
New Road – Sawston
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Orton Parkway (between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way) - Peterbrorough
The parkway is closed daily from 8pm to 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.
A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane – Cambridge
All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.
Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)
The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway – Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.