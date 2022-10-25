News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Updated

What are latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire?



Daniel Mason

Published: 8:02 AM October 25, 2022
Updated: 8:35 AM October 25, 2022
Vehicles moving on A10 in Cambridgeshire

Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire today. - Credit: Ely Standard

Find out what the latest travel updates are for Cambridgeshire this morning (Tuesday) here.

Great Northern trains

Buses will replace trains from 10.30pm until the end of service between Ely and King's Lynn till October 28 due to engineering works.

A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely.

A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives

Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive.

B1167 Wisbech Road - Thorney

There are temporary lights in place near Park Crescent.

Knarr Fen Road - Thorney

The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to emergency work.

Loop Road – Keyston   

The toad will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 26 due to works by Anglian Water.  

Swaffham Road – Reach   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 26 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for daily works.  

Wertheim Way – Huntingdon   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks. 

Main Street – Wardy Hill   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 26 due to works by Anglian Water.  

Strangeways Road and Queen Edith's Way – Cambridge   

Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works by Cambridge Water.   

B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank – Christchurch   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 for works.   

Newnham Croft Street – Cambridge   

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.

Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge   

The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works. 

Grange Lane – Littleport   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works.

Main Street – Littleport   

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles from October 24 to December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.  

A1101 Churchill Road – Wisbech   

The road will be closed southbound to all motor vehicles from 8pm today until 6am on October 26 for works.  

Station Street – Chatteris   

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 27 due to works by Anglian Water.   

New Road – Sawston   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.   

Orton Parkway (between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way) - Peterbrorough

The parkway is closed daily from 8pm to 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.     

A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane – Cambridge    

All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.    

Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)  

The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail.

Barnham Road – Buckworth    

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.       

Worts Causeway – Cambridge       

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire




