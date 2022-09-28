Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 28). - Credit: Archant

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 28).

A142 - Ely

Reports of two broken down buses on the road and traffic is reportedly backed up all the way into Soham.

Station Road and Crowland Road – Thorney

The roads are closed between the A47 and French Drove for carriageway retexturing and patching from 9:30am until 3:30pm for two days.

Royston Road – Whittlesford

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 due to works by Cambs Water.

Whippet Coaches

Due to operational issues, the X3 8:38 Hinchingbrooke Hospital to Godmanchester Romans Edge will not run today.





Cambridge

Various routes heading into the city are looking busy this morning, mainly affecting the A1307, A1134 AND A603.

Reports of an RTC on M11 approaching J12 Barton also causing delays S/B for approximately five miles.

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 29 – October 12 for carriageway works.

Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 4-6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.

Trains between King's Lynn and London King's Cross

Speed restrictions have been in place on the rail line between King’s Lynn, Cambridge and London King’s Cross.

This is due to a defective track caused by the summer heatwave.

The line will close at 8.45pm each weekday evening Mondays to Fridays up to and including October 4.

Last trains will run from King’s Lynn and Ely at around 8pm as Network Rail aim to remove the most severe speed restrictions.

Normal services from King’s Lynn to London are due to resume from October 5, subject to final checks.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: "We'll continue not running some of our trains between London and Cambridge or Ely in the meantime, which will make other services busier.

“Passengers for stations along the route to King's Lynn will have to continue changing at Cambridge until the direct service can be restored.”

Nene Parkway – Peterborough

Both northbound and southbound between junctions 15 and 33 will be closed from 8pm to 6am for one week for improvement works.

Cambridge Street – St Neots

The road will be closed both ways from September 26 to October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.

Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works.

Norwood Road – March

The road will be closed both ways between September 27-30 due to works by Anglian Water.

Herne Road – Ramsey St Mary’s

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 26 to October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.

Hamerton Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only) due to works by UK Power Networks.

B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow

Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.

Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.

Eastwood End – Wimblington

This road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 1-3 due to works by Anglian Water.

Wype Road – Eastrea

The road at the level crossing will be closed both ways to all traffic between 10.40pm on October 1 to 8.50am on October 2 due to works by Network Rail.

B1086 St Ives Road – Somersham

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 3 between 8.30am and 3.30pm due to work by UK Power Networks.

Pieces Terrace and Burgess Road – Waterbeach

Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 3-14 for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.