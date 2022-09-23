See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning
Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 23).
A10 Downham Road - Ely
Delays of over a mile in both directions due to a reported road traffic collision.
A10 Ely - between Milton and Waterbeach
Temporary traffic lights in place for ongoing works. Queues of over a mile.
Great Northern rail
A revised timetable is in place between London King’s Cross and Ely/King’s Lynn until at least September 25.
This is due to a speed restriction in place over a defective track between Ely and King’s Lynn.
Trains between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.
High Street – Linton
The road will be closed from 9:30am today (September 23) until tomorrow afternoon (September 24).
Norwood Road – March
The road will be closed both ways between September 27-30 due to works by Anglian Water.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways between September 26 until October 14 between the hours of 9:30am and 3pm daily for works.
Herne Road – Ramsey St Marys
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 until October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.
The Footpath – Coton
It will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26-28 due to works by Cambs Water.
Hamerton Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only), due to works by UK Power Networks.
B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow
Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.
Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle
Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.