Updated
Find out latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today
- Credit: Ely Standard
Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (Friday).
Stagecoach East
There are changes to several services due to run today.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach East said: "There may be disruption to some scheduled bus journeys across our Cambridgeshire and Peterborough network.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
For more information, go to: https://bit.ly/3TIt3HX.
Go Whippet coaches
The following services have been reinstated after Go Whippet highlighted a "last-minute driver sickness":
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital after A10 two-vehicle crash
- 2 Swift change for MP Frazer within matter of weeks
- 3 Knowles Transport buys Stretham-based logistics firm
- 4 Man remains in custody after weapons found in neighbour dispute
- 5 Martin Lewis reveals how women can claim £1,000s in pension shake-up
- 6 Catalogue of errors and 'neglectful practice' at care home
- 7 Ely businesswoman scoops gold and silver at the SME awards
- 8 First Warm Hubs open in East Cambs to help ease cost-of-living crisis
- 9 Combined Authority fallen foul of 'intense debate and poor behaviour'
- 10 Council chief welcomes bus rescue amid uncertain future for some
- 0730 X3 Addenbrooke's to Huntingdon
- 1015 X3 Huntingdon to Addenbrooke's
- 1140 X3 Addenbrooke's to Huntingdon
- 1315 X3 Huntingdon to Addenbrooke's
A141 Isle of Ely Way – March
Temporary lights are in place at the Mill Hill roundabout due to works by Anglian Water. Delays are likely.
A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris
Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely.
A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives
Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive due to works by Virgin Media.
B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank - March
The road between the B1099 and Upwell Road junction towards Downham Market is closed.
Chapel Lane - Newton in the Isle
Closed today between the hours of 7.30am and 4.15pm for works.
Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge
The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works.
Wertheim Way – Huntingdon
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks.
Grange Lane – Littleport
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works.
Knarr Fen Road - Thorney
The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to work by Peterborough City Council.
Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)
The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway – Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Main Street – Littleport
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.