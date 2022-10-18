What are latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today?
- Credit: Archive
Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire today (Tuesday) here.
Great Northern and Thameslink train line - King’s Lynn and Ely
Network Rail is carrying out further works to restore services between King’s Lynn and Ely, resulting in changes to the rail service.
These repairs will take place overnight to minimise disruption but will affect evening and late-night services until October 20.
Stagecoach East
The majority of services are operating in line with timetables, but there are changes to some scheduled journeys across the network today.
For more information on the changes, visit: https://bit.ly/3S3KLUM.
B660 Park Lane - Stonely
Most Read
- 1 Father and 18-month-old daughter die in A10 collision
- 2 Family remember ‘kind’ father and ‘sweet' daughter killed in A10 crash
- 3 Family pay tribute to 'superhero' mother after lorry death crash
- 4 Three people arrested following catalytic converter theft in village
- 5 Man dies after B1098 ditch crash
- 6 Disruption on rail network between Ely and Kings Lynn
- 7 Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together
- 8 See the traffic and travel updates for this morning (October 17)
- 9 What’s on in Ely and the surrounding area in coming weeks
- 10 £6.5m crematorium at former outdoor centre given green light
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for works.
Isleham Road – Chippenham
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.
Battlegate Road – Boxworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.
Parkhall Road – Somersham
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 20 due to works by Cambs Water.
Little Whyte – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 20 for works.
Cambridge Road - Madingley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.
Milk and Water Drove – Farcet
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 24 for carriageway works.
Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way
The parkway is closed daily from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.
A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane - Cambridge
All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway - Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.