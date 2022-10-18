News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
What are latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today?

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:43 AM October 18, 2022
Traffic build-up in Cambridgeshire

Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archive

Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire today (Tuesday) here.

Great Northern and Thameslink train line - King’s Lynn and Ely 

Network Rail is carrying out further works to restore services between King’s Lynn and Ely, resulting in changes to the rail service. 

These repairs will take place overnight to minimise disruption but will affect evening and late-night services until October 20. 

Stagecoach East

The majority of services are operating in line with timetables, but there are changes to some scheduled journeys across the network today.

For more information on the changes, visit: https://bit.ly/3S3KLUM

B660 Park Lane - Stonely  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for works. 

Isleham Road – Chippenham   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.   

Battlegate Road – Boxworth     

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.   

Parkhall Road – Somersham   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 20 due to works by Cambs Water.   

Little Whyte – Ramsey   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 20 for works.   

Cambridge Road - Madingley        

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.   

Milk and Water Drove – Farcet   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 24 for carriageway works. 

Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way  

The parkway is closed daily from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.  

A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane - Cambridge 

All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works. 

Barnham Road – Buckworth 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.    

Worts Causeway - Cambridge    

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
