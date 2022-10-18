Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archive

Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire today (Tuesday) here.

Great Northern and Thameslink train line - King’s Lynn and Ely

Network Rail is carrying out further works to restore services between King’s Lynn and Ely, resulting in changes to the rail service.

These repairs will take place overnight to minimise disruption but will affect evening and late-night services until October 20.

Urgent repairs to the track are taking place between Kings Lynn and Ely from today Monday 17th October until Thursday 20th October.



Evening and late night services between Kings Lynn and Ely will be affected by this.



More info to follow.

Stagecoach East

The majority of services are operating in line with timetables, but there are changes to some scheduled journeys across the network today.

For more information on the changes, visit: https://bit.ly/3S3KLUM.

Service 5 - Over - Road Closure and Diversion for emergency roadworks in Over High Street. Due to the road closure for a burst watermain in Over High Street the Citi 5 is on diversion and unable to serve the High Street.

Follow Link for more information.https://t.co/vnUwV0P3fh pic.twitter.com/livvqaNxRv — Stagecoach East (@Stagecoach_East) October 18, 2022

B660 Park Lane - Stonely

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for works.

Isleham Road – Chippenham

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.

Battlegate Road – Boxworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.

Parkhall Road – Somersham

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 20 due to works by Cambs Water.

Little Whyte – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 20 for works.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Milk and Water Drove – Farcet

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 24 for carriageway works.

Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way

The parkway is closed daily from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.

A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane - Cambridge

All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.

Worts Causeway - Cambridge

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.