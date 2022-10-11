News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Find out latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:54 AM October 11, 2022
Updated: 8:17 AM October 11, 2022
Traffic queues in Cambridgeshire

Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire for today (Tuesday, October 11). - Credit: Archant

Commuters could be disrupted this morning (Tuesday) as changes to some of the county's routes are in place.

Find out more in our travel updates below.

Stagecoach East  

The majority of services are operating in line with published timetables, however, there are changes to some scheduled journeys across the network for today.

For more details on which services are affected, visit: https://bit.ly/3ClPoDL

A47 - Guyhirn to Peterborough

Slow moving traffic heading westbound.

A141 Huntingdon Road - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights are in place - delays are likely.

Glisson Road - Cambridge    

The road is closed to all motor vehicles until today between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.    

Short Causeway - Coveney 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works. 

East Street - Kimbolton 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 due to works by Anglian Water. 

Newnham Croft Street - Cambridge 

The road is closed to all motor vehicles until October 12 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.  

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey      

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.   

B1085 Chippenham Road - Chippenham 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 due to works by Anglian Water. 

Downham Hythe Drove - Coveney

This road is closed both ways to all vehicles today until October 12 for carriageway works.

Way Head Drove - Coveney

This road will be closed both ways to motorists today until October 13 for carriageway works.

High Street - Harlton 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 13 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Angel Drove - Ely

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 13 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.

Cambridge Street – St Neots       

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.      

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach    

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.   

Battlegate Road – Boxworth  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works. 

Cambridge Road - Madingley     

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Hempfield Road - Littleport

This road is closed both ways to all motorists today until October 25 due to works by Cadent Gas.

Barnham Road – Buckworth         

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water. 

Worts Causeway - Cambridge 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire

