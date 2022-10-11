Updated
Find out latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today
- Credit: Archant
Commuters could be disrupted this morning (Tuesday) as changes to some of the county's routes are in place.
Find out more in our travel updates below.
Stagecoach East
The majority of services are operating in line with published timetables, however, there are changes to some scheduled journeys across the network for today.
For more details on which services are affected, visit: https://bit.ly/3ClPoDL.
A47 - Guyhirn to Peterborough
Slow moving traffic heading westbound.
A141 Huntingdon Road - Chatteris
Most Read
- 1 Jail for man who caged, beat and threatened victim for money
- 2 Cake shop idea turns into reality for stallholder Sophie
- 3 Ely’s 22nd Apple and Harvest Fayre brings city together
- 4 House is 'something from a horror film' for shocked councillor
- 5 Fears mount after rejection of £1.7m bus rescue plan
- 6 Council leader writes to transport minister condemning Stagecoach bus cuts
- 7 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal
- 8 Tigers' 2,800-mile trek pays off for foodbank in need
- 9 Find out latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today
- 10 'Apple Day' marathon spurs on rowing club project
Temporary traffic lights are in place - delays are likely.
Glisson Road - Cambridge
The road is closed to all motor vehicles until today between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.
Short Causeway - Coveney
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.
East Street - Kimbolton
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 due to works by Anglian Water.
Newnham Croft Street - Cambridge
The road is closed to all motor vehicles until October 12 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.
Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.
B1085 Chippenham Road - Chippenham
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 due to works by Anglian Water.
Downham Hythe Drove - Coveney
This road is closed both ways to all vehicles today until October 12 for carriageway works.
Way Head Drove - Coveney
This road will be closed both ways to motorists today until October 13 for carriageway works.
High Street - Harlton
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 13 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Angel Drove - Ely
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 13 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach
Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.
Battlegate Road – Boxworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.
Cambridge Road - Madingley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.
Hempfield Road - Littleport
This road is closed both ways to all motorists today until October 25 due to works by Cadent Gas.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway - Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.