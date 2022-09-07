Updated

Find out what's happening on the roads in Cambridgeshire today (Wednesday, September 7). - Credit: Archive

Find out traffic and travel updates as well as roadworks and road closures taking place in Cambridgeshire this morning (Wednesday):

The following Whippet bus services have been cancelled today:

- U 07:04 Eddington to Addenbrooke’s Hospital

- U 07:40 Addenbrooke’s Hospital to Eddington

- U 10:26 Eddington to Addenbrooke’s Hospital

- U 11:06 Addenbrooke’s Hospital to Eddington

- X3 20:25 Addenbrooke’s Hospital to Huntingdon

- X3 21:35 Huntingdon to Fenstanton.

Ely Road - Waterbeach

The A10 Ely Road approaching the Denny End Road junction at Waterbeach has delays southbound with queues of around two miles to Chittering. No incidents have been reported.

Soham Road - Stuntney

Delays in both directions on the A142 Soham Road are taking place due to temporary traffic lights for Anglian Water works. The two-way lights are due to be in place until tonight.

A428 - Cambourne to Caxton Gibbet

Flooding has forced one lane to close heading eastbound but no major delays. Diversion is in place through the slip road leading back onto the A428.

Ramsey Road - Whittlesey

The B1040 Ramsey Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 8 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for carriageway works, such as pothole repairs.

Bramble Lane - Elm

The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles until September 9 between 8am and 3.30pm daily for carriageway works.

Quarry Lane - Swaffham Bulbeck

The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles until September 9 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.

High Street - Great Eversden

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 9 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.

Hildersham Road - Balsham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 16 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.

Folksworth Road - Norman Cross

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.