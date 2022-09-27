News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Updated

Find out latest road and rail updates for Cambridgeshire here

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:57 AM September 27, 2022
Updated: 9:12 AM September 27, 2022
B1093 Wimblington Road Manea closure

Find out the latest road and rail updates for Cambridgeshire today. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Find out the latest road and rail updates for Cambridgeshire for today (Tuesday).

Go Whippet coaches

The following U Services will not run today:

- Eddington to Addenbrooke's 08.08, 09.56, 11.26, 15.40, 17.24

- Addenbrooke's to Eddington 08.55, 10.36, 12.06, 16.22, 18.10

Go Whippet say this is due to "last minute driver sickness".

The following services will not run today because of operational issues:

- X3 19.20 Addenbrooke's - Huntingdon

- X3 20.35 Huntingdon - Fenstanton

Citi 5 route - Stagecoach East

Due to a road closure for emergency roadworks on Over High Street, the Citi 5 service is on diversion.

From Willingham, the service will use Glover Street and New Road before continuing on its normal route.

The diversion for the Citi 5 from Swavesey is New Road onto Glover Street, and Hilton Street continuing its normal route.

Passengers who wish to travel from Over High Street will need to use the Glover Street bus stop on Hilton Street or New Road.

The stops Stagecoach is unable to serve are:-

- Chapman’s Way

- Randalls Lane

- Overcote Road

- The Doles

Train strikes - Great Northern/Greater Anglia  

The RMT union has announced strike action for October 1 and October 8, which affects the Great Northern rail lines. 

The Aslef union has also announced strike action for October 1 and October 5, affecting the Greater Anglia train lines, including to Stansted Airport. 

Other firms in the East of England will also be impacted by strike action. 

Trains between King's Lynn and London King's Cross

Speed restrictions have been in place on the rail line between King’s Lynn, Cambridge and London King’s Cross. 

This is due to a defective track caused by the summer heatwave. 

The line will close at 8.45pm each weekday evening Mondays to Fridays up to and including October 4. 

Last trains will run from King’s Lynn and Ely at around 8pm as Network Rail aim to remove the most severe speed restrictions. 

Normal services from King’s Lynn to London are due to resume from October 5, subject to final checks. 

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said:  "We'll continue not running some of our trains between London and Cambridge or Ely in the meantime, which will make other services busier.  

“Passengers for stations along the route to King's Lynn will have to continue changing at Cambridge until the direct service can be restored.” 

Nene Parkway – Peterborough 

Both northbound and southbound between junctions 15 and 33 will be closed from 8pm to 6am for one week for improvement works. 

Soke Parkway - Peterborough

Slow traffic moving in both directions.

Cambridge

There is slow moving traffic heading into the city, with main delays on:

- A1309 Hauxton Road/High Street, Trumpington

- A1134 Trumpington Road/Queen's Road

- A1307 Babraham Road

- A603 Barton Road

- A1303 Madingley Road

Folksworth Road - near Norman Cross

The road is closed and delays are likely.

Huntingdon Road - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights remain in place between Clare Street and A141 roundabout.

Cambridge Street – St Neots  

The road will be closed both ways from September 26 to October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.  

Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works. 

High Street level crossing - Cambridge 

At the level crossing, the road will be closed both ways to all traffic from September 26 – 28 between 10.30pm and 6am nightly due to works by Network Rail. 

Swaffham Heath Road - Swaffham Bulbeck 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 - 28 due to works by Anglian Water. 

This road will also be closed between October 3-4 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for carriageway works. 

Norwood Road – March  

The road will be closed both ways between September 27-30 due to works by Anglian Water.  

Herne Road – Ramsey St Mary’s  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 26 to October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.  

The Footpath – Coton  

It will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26-28 due to works by Cambridge Water.  

Hamerton Road – Buckworth  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only) due to works by UK Power Networks.  

B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow  

Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.  

Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.  

Eastwood End – Wimblington 

This road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 1-3 due to works by Anglian Water. 

Wype Road – Eastrea 

The road at the level crossing will be closed both ways to all traffic between 10.40pm on October 1 to 8.50am on October 2 due to works by Network Rail. 

B1086 St Ives Road – Somersham 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 3 between 8.30am and 3.30pm due to work by UK Power Networks. 

Pieces Terrace and Burgess Road – Waterbeach 

Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 3-14 for works. 

Barnham Road – Buckworth    

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.    

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire

