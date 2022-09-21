Updated
What are latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today?
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Here are the latest road closures and other travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (Wednesday).
Great Northern rail
A revised timetable is in place between London King's Cross and Ely/King's Lynn until at least September 25.
This is due to a speed restriction is in place over a defective track between Ely and King's Lynn.
Trains between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.
A428 - Cambridge
Delays eastbound approaching the roundabout for Caxton, with queues of around four miles.
Most Read
- 1 Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services
- 2 New care home opening in Soham next month
- 3 Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end
- 4 Man dies after B1098 ditch crash
- 5 Police officer who controlled and coerced partner sentenced
- 6 Couple left fearful after £65,000 motorhome theft
- 7 Glitz and glamour awaits for return of Ely Heroes 2022
- 8 Ely Cathedral's community broadcast of Her Majesty's state funeral
- 9 Combined Authority responds to Stagecoach’s withdrawal of services
- 10 Location of £1bn+ reservoir to be revealed within weeks
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.
A603 - Cambridge
Delays in both directions on the A603 Cambridge Road approaching the B1046 New Road, Barton due to temporary traffic lights for works by Openreach.
There are queues of over a mile - motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.
Huntingdon Road - Chatteris
Temporary traffic lights in place between Clare Street and A141 roundabout due to roadworks.
The Cotes – Soham
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 22 due to works by Anglian Water.
Ramsey Hollow Drove - Ramsey Forty Foot
Road is closed in both directions to all motor vehicles today until September 23 due to works by Openreach.
Hamerton Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only), due to works by UK Power Networks.
B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow
Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 4 for carriageway works.
Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle
Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 for carriageway works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.