News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

What are latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today?

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:56 AM September 21, 2022
Updated: 8:44 AM September 21, 2022
Railway Lane closed in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire

Find out the latest road closures and other travel updates for Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Here are the latest road closures and other travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (Wednesday).

Great Northern rail

A revised timetable is in place between London King's Cross and Ely/King's Lynn until at least September 25.

This is due to a speed restriction is in place over a defective track between Ely and King's Lynn.

Trains between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

A428 - Cambridge

Delays eastbound approaching the roundabout for Caxton, with queues of around four miles.

Most Read

  1. 1 Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services
  2. 2 New care home opening in Soham next month
  3. 3 Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end
  1. 4 Man dies after B1098 ditch crash
  2. 5 Police officer who controlled and coerced partner sentenced
  3. 6 Couple left fearful after £65,000 motorhome theft
  4. 7 Glitz and glamour awaits for return of Ely Heroes 2022
  5. 8 Ely Cathedral's community broadcast of Her Majesty's state funeral
  6. 9 Combined Authority responds to Stagecoach’s withdrawal of services
  7. 10 Location of £1bn+ reservoir to be revealed within weeks

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

A603 - Cambridge

Delays in both directions on the A603 Cambridge Road approaching the B1046 New Road, Barton due to temporary traffic lights for works by Openreach.

There are queues of over a mile - motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Huntingdon Road - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights in place between Clare Street and A141 roundabout due to roadworks.

The Cotes – Soham  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 22 due to works by Anglian Water.  

Ramsey Hollow Drove - Ramsey Forty Foot

Road is closed in both directions to all motor vehicles today until September 23 due to works by Openreach.


Hamerton Road – Buckworth  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only), due to works by UK Power Networks. 

B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow

Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 4 for carriageway works.

Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle

Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 for carriageway works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.  

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

A warrant was executed at the home of Grzegorz Szpejankowski, 47, in Parkside, Cambridge, in January 2019

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man sexually abused child, taking indecent images

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham's recreation shelter, called 'The Ukraine' has been vandalised causing at least £1,700 worth of damage.

Village’s recreation shelter vandalised causing £1.7k worth of damage

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stem & Glory near Cambridge rail station

Food and Drink

How 'gloriously plant based' restaurant turned doubt into delight

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon