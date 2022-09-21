Updated

Find out the latest road closures and other travel updates for Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Here are the latest road closures and other travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (Wednesday).

Great Northern rail

A revised timetable is in place between London King's Cross and Ely/King's Lynn until at least September 25.

This is due to a speed restriction is in place over a defective track between Ely and King's Lynn.

Trains between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

📢 An amended timetable will be in place between London Kings Cross and Ely / Kings Lynn until at least 25 September.



Please check your journey before setting off - especially if you rely on late night services. 👇https://t.co/LqgbiY6BTj — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) September 21, 2022

A428 - Cambridge

Delays eastbound approaching the roundabout for Caxton, with queues of around four miles.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

A603 - Cambridge

Delays in both directions on the A603 Cambridge Road approaching the B1046 New Road, Barton due to temporary traffic lights for works by Openreach.

There are queues of over a mile - motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Huntingdon Road - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights in place between Clare Street and A141 roundabout due to roadworks.

The Cotes – Soham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 22 due to works by Anglian Water.

Ramsey Hollow Drove - Ramsey Forty Foot

Road is closed in both directions to all motor vehicles today until September 23 due to works by Openreach.





Hamerton Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 30 between the hours of 8am and 5pm (weekdays only), due to works by UK Power Networks.

B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow

Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 4 for carriageway works.

Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle

Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 for carriageway works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.