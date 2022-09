Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 6). - Credit: Archant

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 14).

Delays building on many routes into Cambridge:

A1303 Madingley Road

A603 Barton Road

A1309 Hauxton Road

A1307 Babraham Road

B1047 Ditton Lane

Great Northern rail services

An amended timetable will operate between King's Cross and King's Lynn until at least September 18.

This is due to a speed restriction being in place over defective track between Ely and King's Lynn.

Great Northern will operate:

- An hourly service will be in operation between London Kings Cross and Ely;

- Shuttles between King's Lynn and Cambridge will continue to operate.

Journeys between King's Lynn and Cambridge will be extended by up to 20 minutes because of the speed restriction.

If you are travelling between London and King's Lynn, commuters are asked to change trains at either Ely or Cambridge.

Great Fen Road - Soham

This is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 15 due to works by Anglian Water.

Wells Bridge - Ramsey Mereside

Wells Bridge will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 12-16 on weekdays only between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.

High Street - March

Essential work by Anglian Water is to start today and due to be completed on September 15.

Hildersham Road - Balsham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 16 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.

Whittlesey Road - March

Road at the level crossing will be closed both ways to all traffic from 9pm on September 17 to 4am on September 19 due to works by Network Rail.

The Cotes - Soham

Road will be closed both ways for all motor vehicles between September 20-22 due to works by Anglian Water.

Folksworth Road - Norman Cross

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.