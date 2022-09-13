Updated

Find out the latest traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire. - Credit: LDR

Find out the latest traffic and travel updates in Cambridgeshire this morning (Tuesday):

Great Northern rail services

An amended timetable will operate between King's Cross and King's Lynn until at least September 18.

This is due to a speed restriction being in place over defective track between Ely and King's Lynn.

Great Northern will operate:

- An hourly service will be in operation between London Kings Cross and Ely;

- Shuttles between King's Lynn and Cambridge will continue to operate.

Journeys between King's Lynn and Cambridge will be extended by up to 20 minutes because of the speed restriction.

If you are travelling between London and King's Lynn, commuters are asked to change trains at either Ely or Cambridge.

Great Fen Road - Soham

This is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until September 15 due to works by Anglian Water.

Cambridge

Slow moving traffic heading into the city. The longest delays are:

- A603 Barton Road

- A1309 Hauxton Road/High Street, Trumpington

- A1307 Babraham Road

- A1303 Madingley Road

Ramsey Mereside

Wells Bridge will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 12-16 on week days only between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.

High Street, March

Essential work by Anglian Water is to start today and due to be completed on September 15.

Hildersham Road - Balsham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 16 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.

Folksworth Road - Norman Cross

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.