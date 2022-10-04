Updated

Rail passengers are being told to expect disruption today (Tuesday) in parts of Cambridgeshire.

The advice, from train operator Great Northern, comes as a speed restriction is in place between Cambridge and King's Lynn.

Great Northern trains

A speed restriction is in place over defective track between Cambridge and King's Lynn.

As a result, trains running between these stations may be delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until the end of service.

An amended timetable will continue to run between London King's Cross and Ely/King's Lynn until the end of service today.

Passengers are told to change at Cambridge for onward connections.

Stagecoach East

There are changes to some scheduled routes across the network.

The services that will be affected today are:

- No.35: 09:22 from Chatteris

- No.35: 11.23 from Huntingdon

- No.35: 12:12 from Chatteris

- No.66: 14:20 from Huntingdon

- No.66: 15:20 from St Neots

- No.30: 16:23 from Huntingdon

- No.30: 17:19 from Ramsey

Greater Anglia

A limited service will be running tomorrow (October 5) due to planned strike action, and services will finish earlier than usual.

Services on Thursday, October 6 will start later than usual and passengers are advised to check before they travel.

More information on the strike action can be found here: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/strikes.

A142 near Mepal

Delays of around one-and-a-half miles in both directions, mainly southbound due to ongoing works at Mepal bridge.

A10 Ely Road - Waterbeach

Delays have now been eased.

B1050 Huntingdon Road - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights up to the A141 roundabout are in place with delays likely.

Herne Road – Ramsey St Mary’s

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 26 to October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.

Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.

Station Road - Over

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Cow Lane - Rampton

Cow Lane is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

B1052 Church End - Weston Colville

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Malting End - Kirtling

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 6 due to works by Anglian Water.

Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between today and October 6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.

Knutsford Road - Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works.

Silver’s Lane - Parson Drove

Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.

Sleaford Street - Cambridge

Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambridge Water.

Glisson Road - Cambridge

The road is closed to all motor vehicles today until October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.

Cambridge Street – St Neots

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.