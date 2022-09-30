See our traffic and travel updates for this morning (September 30)
Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 30).
Stagecoach East
Majority of services are operating in line with published timetables however there are changes to some scheduled journeys across the network today (September 30).
Network Rail
The company is advising there will be a limited service, and no service in some places, on October 1, due to a rail strike. Advice is to check with your rail operator before travelling.
Trains between King's Lynn and London King's Cross
Speed restrictions have been in place on the rail line between King’s Lynn, Cambridge and London King’s Cross.
This is due to a defective track caused by the summer heatwave.
The line will close at 8.45pm each weekday evening Mondays to Fridays up to and including October 4.
Last trains will run from King’s Lynn and Ely at around 8pm as Network Rail aim to remove the most severe speed restrictions.
Normal services from King’s Lynn to London are due to resume from October 5, subject to final checks.
Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: "We'll continue not running some of our trains between London and Cambridge or Ely in the meantime, which will make other services busier.
“Passengers for stations along the route to King's Lynn will have to continue changing at Cambridge until the direct service can be restored.”
Silvers Lane, Parsons Drove
Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.
Sleaford Street, Cambridge
Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambs Water.
Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 29 – October 12 for carriageway works.
Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 4-6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways from September 26 to October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works.
Herne Road – Ramsey St Mary’s
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 26 to October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.
B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow
Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.
Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.
Eastwood End – Wimblington
This road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 1-3 due to works by Anglian Water.
Wype Road – Eastrea
The road at the level crossing will be closed both ways to all traffic between 10.40pm on October 1 to 8.50am on October 2 due to works by Network Rail.
B1086 St Ives Road – Somersham
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 3 between 8.30am and 3.30pm due to work by UK Power Networks.
Pieces Terrace and Burgess Road – Waterbeach
Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 3-14 for works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.