Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 6).

Belt Drove – Elm

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (September 6) due to works by UK Power Networks.

A1134 Queens Road S/B & A603 Barton Road E/B - Cambridge

Delays of around two miles heading into the city centre this morning but no incidents have been reported.

Ramsey Road - Whittlesey

The B1040 Ramsey Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 8 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for carriageway works, such as pothole repairs.

Quarry Lane - Swaffham Bulbeck

The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles until September 9 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.

Bramble Lane - Elm

The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles until September 9 between 8am and 3.30pm daily for carriageway works.

A142 Soham Road - Ely

Temporary traffic lights at Nornea Lane due to water main work.