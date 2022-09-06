News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:26 AM September 6, 2022
Updated: 9:14 AM September 6, 2022
Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 6).

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 6). 

Belt Drove – Elm 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (September 6) due to works by UK Power Networks. 

A1134 Queens Road S/B & A603 Barton Road E/B - Cambridge 

Delays of around two miles heading into the city centre this morning but no incidents have been reported.  

Ramsey Road - Whittlesey

The B1040 Ramsey Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until September 8 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for carriageway works, such as pothole repairs.

Quarry Lane - Swaffham Bulbeck

The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles until September 9 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.

Bramble Lane - Elm

The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles until September 9 between 8am and 3.30pm daily for carriageway works.

A142 Soham Road - Ely

Temporary traffic lights at Nornea Lane due to water main work.

Cambridgeshire

