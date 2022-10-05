Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 5). - Credit: Archant

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 5).

March Road – Coldham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 5) until October 7 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.

Swaffham Road – Reach

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 7 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.

Silvers Lane – Parson Drove

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October due to works by UK Power Networks.

CrossCountry trains

Due to industrial action, there will be no CrossCountry services operating today.

If you are planning to travel, please expect disruption, plan ahead, and allow extra time for your journey.

Greater Anglia trains

A limited service is running today due to planned strike action. Services will finish earlier than usual and services on Thursday morning (October 6) will start later than usual.

Malting End - Kirtling

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 6 due to works by Anglian Water.

Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between today and October 6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.

Knutsford Road - Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 7 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works.

Silver’s Lane - Parson Drove

Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.

Sleaford Street - Cambridge

Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambridge Water.

Glisson Road - Cambridge

The road is closed to all motor vehicles today until October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.

Cambridge Street – St Neots

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.