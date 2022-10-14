Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 14). - Credit: Archant

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 14).

Stagecoach East

The majority of services are operating in line with published timetables, but there are changed to some scheduled journeys across the network today.

Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way

The parkway is closed every day from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.

Milk and Water Drove – Farcet

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-24 for carriageway works.

Parkhall Road – Somersham

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 due to works by Cambs Water.

Little Whyte – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 for works.

Isleham Road – Chippenham

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.

Battlegate Road – Boxworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.

Worts Causeway - Cambridge

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.