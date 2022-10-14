News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

See our traffic and travel updates for this morning (October 14)

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:11 AM October 14, 2022
Rush hour traffic builds up on the A14 just north of Cambridge

Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 14). - Credit: Archant

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 14).   

Stagecoach East  

The majority of services are operating in line with published timetables, but there are changed to some scheduled journeys across the network today. 

Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way 

The parkway is closed every day from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs. 

Milk and Water Drove – Farcet  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-24 for carriageway works.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Protection zone in place after bird flu outbreak
  2. 2 Councillors sign off £100,000 to improve the city centre
  3. 3 44 arrested in police's biggest ever drugs operation in Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 New TV series investigates Maxine Carr's role in Holly and Jessica murders
  2. 5 Former teacher who sent 'sexually motivated' messages to pupil banned for life
  3. 6 Traffic and Travel updates across Cambridgeshire for Thursday, October 13
  4. 7 Roller skating club celebrate £9,999 cheque unveiling
  5. 8 Ely postal workers in positive mood as strikes continue
  6. 9 Parkrun acts as one of many Littleport and Ely connections
  7. 10 Family rave party returns to Ely next month

Parkhall Road – Somersham  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 due to works by Cambs Water.  

Little Whyte – Ramsey  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 for works.  

Isleham Road – Chippenham  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.  

Battlegate Road – Boxworth    

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.  

Cambridge Road - Madingley       

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.  

Barnham Road – Buckworth           

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.   

Worts Causeway - Cambridge   

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Inside house in disrepair in Ely

Housing News | Updated

House is 'something from a horror film' for shocked councillor

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Elliott holding cake in Ely

Food and Drink

Cake shop idea turns into reality for stallholder Sophie

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Tony Adams was jailed for locking a man in a cage.

Jail for man who caged, beat and threatened victim for money

Harry Goodman

person
Wanted man after attempted burglary Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man wanted after attempted burglary in city

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon