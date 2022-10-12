Updated
See our traffic and travel updates for this morning (October 12)
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 12).
Gracious Street – Whittlesey
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 14 between the hours of 7:30am and 4:15pm daily for works.
Cambridge
Delays on various routes into the city this morning with longer delays present on A1303 Madingley Road, A603 Barton Road, A1134 Queens Road and A1134 Trumpington Road.
Way Head Drove - Coveney
This road will be closed both ways to motorists today until October 13 for carriageway works.
Most Read
- 1 Ely postal workers in positive mood as strikes continue
- 2 Cake shop idea turns into reality for stallholder Sophie
- 3 Jail for man who caged, beat and threatened victim for money
- 4 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 5 Fears mount after rejection of £1.7m bus rescue plan
- 6 SPECIAL REPORT: We look into NHS dentistry in East Cambridgeshire
- 7 Find out latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today
- 8 House is 'something from a horror film' for shocked councillor
- 9 Ely’s 22nd Apple and Harvest Fayre brings city together
- 10 Council leader writes to transport minister condemning Stagecoach bus cuts
High Street - Harlton
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 13 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Angel Drove - Ely
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 13 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach
Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.
Milk and Water Drove – Farcet
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-24 for carriageway works.
Parkhall Road – Somersham
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 due to works by Cambs Water.
Little Whyte – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 for works.
Isleham Road – Chippenham
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.
Battlegate Road – Boxworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.
Cambridge Road - Madingley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway - Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.