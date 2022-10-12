News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Updated

See our traffic and travel updates for this morning (October 12)

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:19 AM October 12, 2022
Updated: 8:38 AM October 12, 2022
Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 7) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 12).   

Gracious Street – Whittlesey 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 14 between the hours of 7:30am and 4:15pm daily for works. 

Cambridge 

Delays on various routes into the city this morning with longer delays present on A1303 Madingley Road, A603 Barton Road, A1134 Queens Road and A1134 Trumpington Road. 

Way Head Drove - Coveney 

This road will be closed both ways to motorists today until October 13 for carriageway works. 

High Street - Harlton  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 13 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Angel Drove - Ely 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles on October 13 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works. 

Cambridge Street – St Neots        

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.       

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach     

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.    

Milk and Water Drove – Farcet 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-24 for carriageway works. 

Parkhall Road – Somersham 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 due to works by Cambs Water. 

Little Whyte – Ramsey 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 for works. 

Isleham Road – Chippenham 

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works. 

Battlegate Road – Boxworth   

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works. 

Cambridge Road - Madingley      

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works. 

Barnham Road – Buckworth          

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.  

Worts Causeway - Cambridge  

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire

