Stagecoach East announced on March 14 that the sightseeing bus will arrive back in Cambridge on Saturday, April 2. - Credit: Richard Marsham Photography.

A ‘popular’ city sightseeing bus tour will be returning to the roads next month (April).

The full day bus tour, which showcases the best of the city to tourists and locals alike, will run for seven days a week.

During the journey, passengers visit 18 stops around the city including the Fitzwilliam Museum, American cemetery and various famous Cambridge University colleges.

This year, Stagecoach has also teamed up with Scundamore’s Punting for those who want the full Cambridge experience.

Managing director at Stagecoach East, Darren Roe, said: “We are delighted to launch the Cambridge sightseeing bus once again and look forward to welcoming locals and tourists on board.”

To mark the return, Stagecoach is running a £1 tour ticket promotion for concession card holders on April 2.

“The impact of Covid-19 and social distancing has increased isolation and loneliness,” said Darren.

“We hope that this special discount for concession card holders will help encourage people to get back out exploring their local area onboard the sightseeing buses and reconnect with others safely.”

While on the tour, passengers can learn even more about the city with a guided commentary which is available in nine different languages.

Darren added that customers can be reassured when it comes to the cleaning and hygiene standards that remain in place across Stagecoach buses.

“All vehicles, including the city sightseeing buses, undergo regular and rigorous cleaning to ensure that we provide clean, safe buses for your peace of mind,” he said.

Standard sightseeing bus tour tickets are £16.50 for adults, £11 for children and £13.50 for concessions and students.

A family ticket (up to two adults and three children) can be purchased for £40.

Sightseeing tickets can be purchased on the Stagecoach bus app or on a bus from the driver and are valid for 24 hours from purchase, allowing passengers to hop on and off the tour as they please.

For more information on Stagecoach East, and to purchase sightseeing tour tickets, visit Stagecoach’s ‘promos and offers’ section on their website.