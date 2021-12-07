Passengers are being urged to plan ahead of engineering work that will reduce rail services between Cambridge and London this weekend. - Credit: GREATER ANGLIA

Passengers are being urged to plan ahead of engineering work that will reduce rail services between Cambridge and London this weekend.

Govia Thameslink Railway is finishing a major upgrade to Cambridge’s train depot, creating servicing facilities and stabling (parking between turns of duty) for the new fleets of Thameslink, Great Northern and Greater Anglia trains

On December 11 and 12, the rail junction between the depot and the main line will be rebuilt, requiring a closure of the main line.

Network Rail will also use the closure to complete maintenance and preparation work ahead of a future re-signalling scheme in the area.

A reduced service will run between London and Cambridge.

Journeys that would normally pass through Cambridge, such as those between Ely and Royston, will need to use replacement bus services between Cambridge or Royston and Cambridge North.

The following train services will be running on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 December: One Thameslink train per hour between London King’s Cross and Cambridge – calling at Finsbury Park, Potters Bar, Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn North, Knebworth, Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock, Ashwell & Morden, Royston, Meldreth, Shepreth, Foxton and Cambridge

One Thameslink train per hour between Brighton and Cambridge via St Pancras International, calling at Finsbury Park, Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock, Ashwell & Morden, Royston and Cambridge

One Great Northern train per hour between Cambridge North and King’s Lynn – calling at Waterbeach, Ely, Littleport, Downham Market, Watlington and King’s Lynn

Two Greater Anglia trains per hour between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge

One Greater Anglia train per hour between Cambridge North and Norwich

One Greater Anglia train per hour between Cambridge North and Ipswich

One Cross Country train per hour between Ely and Birmingham New Street Bus services A regular shuttle rail replacement bus service will operate between Cambridge and Cambridge North. Great Northern will also run a bus service between Royston and Cambridge North, connecting with the Fen Line services to and from King’s Lynn. This is to avoid longer-distance customers needing to travel through Cambridge and to provide a faster journey time.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “We thank everyone for their patience during this essential work to support our improved train service.

“Keeping Cambridge open and our customers moving over the weekend is important to us.

"We are working closely with our industry partners, the local transport authorities and bus operators to make journeys as smooth as possible."