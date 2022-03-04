Last year Sue Strachan, who lives with vascular dementia, took on the #TTPCambridgeHalf supported by Strawny’s Sirens, a group of friends she has made through the charity. She raised over £2000, to add to the £25,000 she has raised to date. In this year's half-marathon, she will be out on the streets cheering the runners. - Credit: TTP Cambridge Half Marathon Facebook

Traffic delays and restrictions are expected this weekend as more than 10,000 runners are expected to fill the streets of Cambridge.

The annual Cambridge Half Marathon takes place from 9.30am to 2pm on Sunday March 6.

As in previous years, the event will start and finish on Victoria Avenue, with Midsummer Common acting as the ‘event village’.

A Cambridge Half Marathon spokesperson said: "All vehicle movements will be marshalled and access and egress for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained.

Map showing which areas of the city will be affected by the Cambridge Half Marathon - Credit: CAMBS TRAVEL NEWS TWITTER

"However, extra care should be taken and, for safety, there will be temporary restrictions at certain access points which must be adhered to."

All car parks in the city will remain open throughout the day of the event, except Grafton West (which has been allocated as an event-only car park, with pre-purchased tickets).

All bus services will continue to run on the day of the event, however the stops on Trumpington Street and Downing Street will be suspended, with an alternative stop in place on Emmanuel Street.

With the exception of small sections on Victoria Avenue and Jesus Lane, all pavements will remain open.

Garret Hostel Bridge will be out of use to pedestrians and cyclists, in both directions, for the duration of the event (see above table for times).

The runners will also be crossing the pavement on King’s Parade to access King’s College and Guildhall Street as they turn onto Petty Cury and then onto Sidney Street.

The TTP Cambridge Half Marathon route map can be viewed online.

Following feedback from the 2021 event, the team has worked with Cambridgeshire County Council to give live updates on the day of the event via One Network.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

