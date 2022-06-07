News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

'Life threatening injuries' after cyclist crashed with bus

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:07 AM June 7, 2022
The junction, with brick buildings and a small roundabout.

The incident occurred at the junction between the A1134 Trumpington Road and Fen Causeway, in Cambridge. - Credit: Google Maps

A bus and a cyclist have crashed in Cambridge, with the latter taken to hospital with 'life threatening injuries'.

The incident occurred at around 12.25pm on Thursday (June 2), on the A1134 Trumpington Road.

It involved the cyclist colliding with a single-decker bus, at the junction with Fen Causeway.

The cyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital following the collision.

Cambridgeshire Police are now appealing for witnesses, who may have seen the crash, to come forward.

Police constable Stephanie Corletto, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this collision.

"Also, any residents, businesses or drivers who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident can report it online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 188 of June 2. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Addenbrooke's Hospital
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Luke Norris, who died in a crash at Stonea

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Devoted dad' Luke Norris, 33, named as river death crash victim

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Eel updates

Jubilee events across East Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fishmonger Billy Davies in Soham

Obituary

Wife pays tribute to fishmonger and 'lifeline' Billy

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Polly the cat from Soham

Pets

Man prises open greyhound's mouth in vain bid to save pet cat

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon