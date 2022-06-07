'Life threatening injuries' after cyclist crashed with bus

The incident occurred at the junction between the A1134 Trumpington Road and Fen Causeway, in Cambridge. - Credit: Google Maps

A bus and a cyclist have crashed in Cambridge, with the latter taken to hospital with 'life threatening injuries'.

The incident occurred at around 12.25pm on Thursday (June 2), on the A1134 Trumpington Road.

It involved the cyclist colliding with a single-decker bus, at the junction with Fen Causeway.

The cyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital following the collision.

Cambridgeshire Police are now appealing for witnesses, who may have seen the crash, to come forward.

Police constable Stephanie Corletto, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this collision.

"Also, any residents, businesses or drivers who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident can report it online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 188 of June 2.