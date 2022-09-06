Anthony Browne, MP for South Cambridgeshire (L) and David Zeichner, MP for Cambridge (R), have branded the proposed congestion charge for Cambridge as a 'tax'. - Credit: Archant / UK Government

The proposed Cambridge congestion charge has been branded a ‘tax’ on accessing the city by some Cambridgeshire MPs.

Concerns in particular were raised over how the possible charge could impact people travelling into the city for work.

Last week, the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) announced plans for a ‘sustainable travel zone’ in Cambridge where a £5 weekday charge for drivers could apply.

Alongside this, the GCP also set out plans to improve buses in the area, including more frequent services, more routes, and cheaper fares.

Anthony Browne, MP for South Cambridgeshire, said the proposals were a “tax on Cambridge”, and has also set up a petition calling for the plans to stop.

He said: “Only those who can afford [the charge] will be able to live, work, and visit our city.

“Moreover, it will hamper those who we reply on most; carers, hospital porters, and teachers who have no choice but to drive in.”

Browne said the community will be split in two between those who can afford to live in the zone and commuters who will be taxed just for working there.

“No one wants it,” he said.

“Residents don’t want it – 64 per cent of those who responded to my last survey were against the plans when they were first announced.

“The GCP should listen, look to alternatives, and introduce much improved, far cheaper public transport before even considering a congestion charge.”

David Zeichner, MP for Cambridge, said he understood that the proposes congestion charge was a “big worry” for people who need to use a car in the city.

He said: “We need a much better public transport system that gives people a genuine alternative [to driving] at a low price, and we need space on the roads to allow public transport to run quickly and reliably.

“If we can get some people who do not really need to use cars for some journeys to switch, then it will also be much better for those that do have to use a car.

“That is what this discussion must be about, but I will not support a congestion charge for Cambridge unless we have a public transport system in place that offers a real alternative for most people.”

GCP’s first debate about the proposals is set to take place this Thursday (September 8).