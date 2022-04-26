News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Camcycle’s annual Reach Ride returns this May Bank Holiday Monday

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM April 26, 2022
Camcycle's annual Reach Ride returns this May Bank Holiday Monday (May 2).

Cyclists will be able to enjoy a bike ride from Ely to an 800-year-old fair with food, drink and entertainment this May Bank Holiday Monday (May 2). 

The annual Reach Ride, organised by Camcycle, is back after a two-year break and will see a leisurely cycle ride take place through the beautiful countryside to the historic fair at the village of Reach. 

The ride, which covers a distance of around 30 miles is open to everyone and is completely free to join. 

Camcycle’s executive director, Roxanne De Beaux, said: “We’re so pleased to be back this year as we know many have missed this annual tradition of a ride through the Fens to visit the fair. 

“If you’d like to explore new cycle routes, try cycling a little further, or meet like-minded people, then this is a safe and supported way to do so.” 

Cyclists can assemble at Ely Station and join members of Ely Cycling Campaign for a 10am departure. 

