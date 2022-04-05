News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard

Main road between Fordham and Freckenham shut for water works



Will Durrant

Published: 8:19 AM April 5, 2022
The B1102 is closed at Fordham, with no access between the village and Freckenham or Chippenham



Water works have forced a main road on the Cambridgeshire - Suffolk border to shut.

The B1102 Mildenhall Road is closed in Fordham between Chippenham Road (B1085) and Newport Avenue.

Anglian Water closed the road in both directions today (Tuesday, April 5), and the route is due to reopen on Thursday, April 7.

A diversion in place between Fordham and Freckenham or Chippenham, with motorists urged to use the A14 and A11, according to One Network.

The B1102 Station Road, Fordham is also shut between the A142 and the White Pheasant pub due to Cadent Gas works.

This route is due to reopen on April 22.

Elsewhere in the county, part of the A1101 is closed between Littleport and Mildenhall for "full depth road reconstruction".

The closure began yesterday and the A1101 is due to reopen on April 28.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

