News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:50 PM March 15, 2022
Updated: 5:05 PM March 15, 2022
Traffic is building up on the B1049 at Histon Road, Cottenham, this evening following a crash.

Traffic is building up on the B1049 at Histon Road, Cottenham, this evening following a crash. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A busy stretch of the B1049 in Cambridgeshire has been closed following a three-vehicle crash. 

The crash happened on Histon Road in Cottenham at around 3.43pm.

The road is currently closed with heavy traffic in the area as a result of the incident.

Motorists are being urged to take alternate routes.

Details of any injuries are not known at this stage.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Cottenham News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells, wh were murdered by Ian Huntley in 2002

TV

Channel 5 documentary looks at Soham murder case 20 years on

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Traffic lights will be in place between the roundabout at Cineworld Ely and the roundabout of Wisbech Road, Littleport. 

Cambs Live News

Busy stretch of A10 at Ely to have one-way traffic system until April

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Cathedral (pictured) has been listed amongst the top 25 in Europe in 'Europe's 100 Best Cathedra

Revealed: The most expensive streets in Ely and surrounding villages

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Car almost crashes into house in Station Road, Burwell on March 10 after hitting fence and rolling onto its side.

Cambs Live News

Firefighters rescue motorists after car overturns on B1102 in Burwell

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon