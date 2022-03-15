Updated
Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire
Published: 4:50 PM March 15, 2022
Updated: 5:05 PM March 15, 2022
A busy stretch of the B1049 in Cambridgeshire has been closed following a three-vehicle crash.
The crash happened on Histon Road in Cottenham at around 3.43pm.
The road is currently closed with heavy traffic in the area as a result of the incident.
Motorists are being urged to take alternate routes.
Details of any injuries are not known at this stage.
