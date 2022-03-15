Updated

Traffic is building up on the B1049 at Histon Road, Cottenham, this evening following a crash. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A busy stretch of the B1049 in Cambridgeshire has been closed following a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Histon Road in Cottenham at around 3.43pm.

⚠️ We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on Histon Road, #Cottenham.



The road is currently closed, and we'd ask people to avoid the area.



Thank you for your patience 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5AOSCd4mqs — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) March 15, 2022

The road is currently closed with heavy traffic in the area as a result of the incident.

Motorists are being urged to take alternate routes.

Details of any injuries are not known at this stage.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk