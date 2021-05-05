Published: 11:13 AM May 5, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM May 5, 2021

Park and ride at Milton will be suspended from Monday says Stagecoach. Its reasons were explained in a surprise statement issued last night. - Credit: Stagecoach

Milton Park and Ride – built at a cost of over £3.1m and opened 13 years ago – will close indefinitely from Monday May 10.

Stagecoach says the decision has been brought about by government restrictions on numbers who can travel by bus.

“Nationally, this has led to a shortage of resources as the lockdown restrictions are eased and more people use the buses to get to work and education,” the company said.

Stagecoach says their decision was taken following talks with the county council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

It will enable to them “to move the resources onto routes that are seeing a greater demand for services.

“This temporary suspension of service will allow for extra buses to be provided, initially on Route 13 and other routes that are experiencing capacity issues, where appropriate.

Anyone using the A10 from Ely into Cambridge can no longer use Milton Park & Ride. Instead @CambsPboroCA and @CambsCC suggest they use Newmarket Road or Madingley Road Park and Ride.



I'm guess neither organisation has consulted a map to see how impractical this would be! https://t.co/gaPCt6JA9f — Mark Inskip 🔶 #FBFE #FBPPR (@MA_Inskip) May 4, 2021

“Passengers currently using the Milton Park and Ride service are advised to use Newmarket Road or Madingley Road Park and Ride as an alternative until the limit on passenger numbers is increased and we can resume normal operation.”

Stagecoach added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this decision may cause but hope that passengers will understand that the issue is one being experienced on a national scale.

“Each local operation must do everything they can to ensure the resources they have are used to ensure essential local bus services are maintained.”

Labour’s candidate for Mayor of the combined authority has criticised the suspension.

Going to Newmarket Road P&R instead involves an extra 12 mile round trip (or a bit less if you want to take the slower route through Fen Ditton)... pic.twitter.com/V7M23EsQLF — Phil Rodgers (@PhilRodgers) May 4, 2021

Dr Nik Johnson Labour candidate for Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said:” I am hugely disappointed by this decision. It’s a massive step in the wrong direction.

“Let’s get these buses running and running on time as part of a Combined Authority that puts buses at the heart of the community.”

He said: “This just shows the folly of trying to deal with private enterprise running what should be public services. My plan is to take back control of the buses.

“Manchester is doing this under Mayor Andy Burnham and I’ve been working with him to see how we do the same here in Cambridgeshire.”

“The current mayor James Palmer wants to spend billions on a CAM metro system but can’t get the buses to run. Let alone run on time.

Morning Twitter world! We're logged on and ready to help answer your travel queries 🚌



Travel tip: Please avoid peak travel times where possible as our buses have limited capacity to allow for social distancing. pic.twitter.com/ZL8MIlxrhH — Stagecoach East (@Stagecoach_East) May 5, 2021

The park and ride on the A10 near to Milton village replaced the Cowley Road site which closed in 2008.