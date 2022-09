Mayor Dr Nik Johnson has been a supporter of active travel measures for Cambridgeshire, which will go to public consultation. - Credit: CAPCA

Three strategies aimed to deliver active travel and help make Cambridgeshire “a healthier, cleaner and more inclusive place to be” are to be tabled.

A public consultation will be carried out for both transport and active travel plans both in person and online over an eight-week period.

Cambridgeshire County Council will use the strategies to decide where investment will go and ensure the local transport and connectivity plan (LTCP), which sets transport policies for the county, is implemented.

Councillor Neil Shailer, vice-chair of the county council’s highways and transport committee, said: “We want to put the health and wellbeing of our residents at the centre.

“That is why active travel is one of the joint administrations’ top priorities.”

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson had pledged to include active travel measures in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s LTCP this year.

Dr Johnson believes that active travel will improve air quality for young and older people, having been given government reassurance that funding for the plans would be available.

Cllr Shailer added: “It is more important than ever as we aim to reach our ambitious target of the county becoming carbon net zero by 2045.

“This strategy will go a long way to making Cambridgeshire a healthier, cleaner and more inclusive place to live and work in.”

Residents will have a chance to see the draft strategies, an online survey and speak to transport planning staff at the following events:

Ramsey Market: Saturday, October 1 from 10am-1pm

Tesco superstore Huntingdon: Saturday October 1, from 2-5pm

St Neots Market: Thursday October 6, from 10am-1pm

Waitrose St Ives: Thursday 6 October, from 2pm until 5pm

March Market: Wednesday October 12, from 9am-12pm

Tesco superstore Chatteris: Wednesday October 12, from 2-5pm

Whittlesey Market: Friday October 14, from 9am-12pm

Wisbech Market: Friday October 14, from 12.30-3pm

Grafton Centre, Cambridge: Wednesday October 19, from 10am-3pm

Ely Market: Thursday October 27, from 10am-3pm

Details on the plans will also be found in libraries across the county.

The consultation surveys will be available at: https://consultcambs.uk.engagementhq.com from Monday, September 12.

The consultation will run from September 12 to November 7 and the final strategies are due to be published in spring 2023.