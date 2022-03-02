Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
A busy road in Cambridgeshire will be closed for five nights next week due to improvement works.
The A142 Stuntney Causeway at Ely will be shut both ways to all motor vehicles between March 7-11.
The closure will be in place between the hours of 8pm and 6am daily for carriageway works.
Cambridgeshire County Council say the improvements being carried out include surface dressing.
"It is a preventative treatment so will not repair roads that have structural issues, and will not alter the shape of a road," said a spokesman.
"Some roads with minor defects can be treated, following planned preparation work in advance.
"The works are carried out in stages. Road closures may be required for preparation work, surface dressing, replacing road markings and raising ironworks.
Most Read
- 1 Sainsbury's cafe escapes closure threat
- 2 Bar manager role like 'a night out' for retiring Judith
- 3 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire
- 4 Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire
- 5 Man suffers serious injuries and two are cut from three-vehicle A142 crash
- 6 Four streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
- 7 Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her
- 8 Bin collection changes will 'help benefit everyone' say council
- 9 Entrepreneur launches bid to bring lifeline to Ukraine
- 10 Meeting to be held as community plans to buy their village pub
"Each stage may happen some weeks apart."
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.
Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk