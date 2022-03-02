The A142 Stuntney Causeway at Ely will be closed from 8pm to 6am from March 7-11. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A busy road in Cambridgeshire will be closed for five nights next week due to improvement works.

The A142 Stuntney Causeway at Ely will be shut both ways to all motor vehicles between March 7-11.

The closure will be in place between the hours of 8pm and 6am daily for carriageway works.

Cambridgeshire County Council say the improvements being carried out include surface dressing.

"It is a preventative treatment so will not repair roads that have structural issues, and will not alter the shape of a road," said a spokesman.

"Some roads with minor defects can be treated, following planned preparation work in advance.

"The works are carried out in stages. Road closures may be required for preparation work, surface dressing, replacing road markings and raising ironworks.

"Each stage may happen some weeks apart."

