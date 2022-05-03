Updated

Emergency Anglian Water works on the A142 between Ely and Soham are causing delays today (Tuesday, May 3) - Credit: Google Earth

A burst water main has caused disruption to motorists on the A142 in Cambridgeshire.

Anglian Water is carrying out emergency works on the A142 between Newmarket and Ely, with temporary traffic lights near Soham.

The works began at around 7pm yesterday (Monday, May 2) and are expected to be complete by the end of this week.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our engineers are fixing a burst water main on the A142 between Soham and Ely.

"This repair is complicated due to the presence of multiple utilities, so to keep our team safe while they work, we have closed a small section of the road, with a full diversion and two-way traffic lights in place.

"We’re working as fast as we can to get it fixed, and we expect to get everything back to normal by the end of the week.

"We’d like to thank residents and road users for their patience while we carry out this emergency work."

⚠🚦 A142 #Ely Road, #Soham DELAYS in both directions of around 2 miles due to emergency works by @AnglianWater.



Please avoid the area if at all possible and allow extra time for your journey pic.twitter.com/wH3Ep9lMkU — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) May 3, 2022

Motorists queued for approximately two miles in both directions near the works at rush-hour on Tuesday morning.

A Cambridgeshire County Council statement read: "Please avoid the area if at all possible. and allow extra time for your journey."

Passengers on Stagecoach route 12 (between Cambridge, Newmarket and Ely) faced delays.

Due to roadworks between Soham and Stuntney there is about a 15 Minute delay to the 12 Cambridge - Ely service. pic.twitter.com/gHLrDf6eDP — Stagecoach East (@Stagecoach_East) May 3, 2022

