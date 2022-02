Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (February 24). - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

The collision happened at around 6.50am today.

Details of any injuries are unclear at this time.

A Cambidgeshire police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 6.50am today (Thursday February 24) with reports of a three vehicle collision on the A142 at Soham."