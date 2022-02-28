News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:42 PM February 28, 2022
Updated: 11:18 PM February 28, 2022
Police have closed the A142 Soham bypass tonight (February 28). 

Police have closed the A142 Soham bypass tonight (February 28). - Credit: File / Harry Rutter

Police were forced to close the A142 in east Cambridgeshire tonight after a “hellish” crash which left “debris everywhere”.  

Officers shut the A142 Soham bypass shortly after 9.30pm tonight (February 28).  

One resident described the scene as a “hellish accident”.  

“Debris everywhere,” they added. “I hope the folk involved are ok. Expect the road to be closed.”

Another added: "I hope everyone involved is ok.

"When I drove along there earlier this evening there was loads of mud on the road and with the rain it had made it so slippery."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Soham News

Don't Miss

There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Eight dogs have been killed in a fire at Black Horse Kennels in Littleport.

Cambs Live News | Exclusive

Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon