Police were forced to close the A142 in east Cambridgeshire tonight after a “hellish” crash which left “debris everywhere”.

Officers shut the A142 Soham bypass shortly after 9.30pm tonight (February 28).

One resident described the scene as a “hellish accident”.

“Debris everywhere,” they added. “I hope the folk involved are ok. Expect the road to be closed.”

Another added: "I hope everyone involved is ok.

"When I drove along there earlier this evening there was loads of mud on the road and with the rain it had made it so slippery."

