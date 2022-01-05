The A142 between Mepal and Chatteris is due to close for three weekends due to bridge repairs. - Credit: Lorna Dupre

Motorists in the Fens will face diversions to their usual journeys as a key road is closed for repairs.

The Mepal bridge on the A142 between Mepal and Chatteris will be closed for three weekends in February and March.

The closures have been planned after faults in the bridge joints are in need of repair.

These will take place from 8.30pm on Friday to 5am on Monday during the following dates:

- Friday, February 25 to Monday, February 28

- Friday, March 4 to Monday, March 7

- Friday, March 11 to Monday, March 14

Motorists travelling towards Ely will be diverted via Chatteris, Huntingdon, Cambridge and Ely along the A142, A14 and A10.

Those local to the area may likely find shorter diversion routes.

Cllr Lorna Dupre, district councillor for Mepal, Sutton, Witcham and Wentworth said: “The installation of the bridge joints has never been trouble-free, with many nearby residents of Mepal affected by increased noise.

“Let us hope this work provides a more satisfactory outcome.”