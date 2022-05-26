Due to 'ongoing issues' with procuring joint products for Mepal Bridge on the A142, the work is now scheduled to be completed in July. - Credit: Cllr Lorna Dupre

Part of the improvement works that were planned for Mepal bridge on the A142 this weekend will be taking place, but due to ‘ongoing issues’ it is unlikely to take the full duration.

The rest of the work is now scheduled to be completed over three successive weekends in July.

Councillor Lorna Dupre confirmed that the patching work scheduled for May 27-30 will be happening.

She said: “The bridge will be closed from 8pm on Friday for as long as it takes.”

However, the highways department confirmed that due to issues with procuring the joint products, this weekend’s joint replacement works will not be going ahead and will instead take place in July.

A spokesperson for the department said: “We are looking to reprogram the works for north joint on July 15-18, south joint on July 22-25 and central joint on July 29-August 1.”

Cllr Dupre said these closures will be from 8pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays.

The closures were planned after faults in the bridge joints are in need of repair.