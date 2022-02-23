A142 Mepal bridge repair postponed due to Sutton Gault flooding
- Credit: Lorna Dupre
Improvement works that were planned for Mepal bridge on the A142 this weekend have been postponed after flooding caused the closure of Sutton Gault.
Councillor Lorna Dupré confirmed that the works will be reprogrammed once nearby alternative routes are clear.
It comes after rising water levels caused by heavy rain following Storm Dudley, Eunice and Franklin resulted in flooding to The Causeway at Sutton, near Ely.
The Mepal bridge on the A142 between Mepal and Chatteris was due to be closed for three weekends in February and March.
The closures were planned after faults in the bridge joints are in need of repair.
They are still planned to take place from 8.30pm on Friday to 5am on Monday during the following dates:
- Friday, March 4 to Monday, March 7
- Friday, March 11 to Monday, March 14
Motorists travelling towards Ely will be diverted via Chatteris, Huntingdon, Cambridge and Ely along the A142, A14 and A10.
Those local to the area may likely find shorter diversion routes.
Cllr Lorna Dupre, district councillor for Mepal, Sutton, Witcham and Wentworth said: “The installation of the bridge joints has never been trouble-free, with many nearby residents of Mepal affected by increased noise.
“Let us hope this work provides a more satisfactory outcome.”