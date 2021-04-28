Published: 12:09 PM April 28, 2021

The A142 Lancaster Way roundabout in Ely was reopened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon, following its 13 weeks delivery programme. - Credit: COMBINED AUTHORITY

The A142 Lancaster Way roundabout in Ely has reopened with a pedestrian and toucan crossing following an £800,000 redevelopment.

The improvement works, which started in February, have created two-lane entries for the A142 approaches to the Lancaster Way roundabout and for the Lancaster Way approach from the business park.

The road was reopened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon, following its 13-week delivery programme.

The project was delayed slightly after requests from the public to improve the layout for pedestrians and cyclists as well as motorists.

Feedback resulted in the plans being changed to include a Toucan Crossing on the eastern arm of the roundabout to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The works followed a feasibility study which concluded that the A142 / Lancaster Way roundabout improvements would reduce local congestion following completion of the A10 / BP scheme last October.

The roundabout improvement scheme was funded by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, the business park developer, Grovemere, and East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Mayor Palmer said expansion of the Lancaster Way park is expected to generate over 2,500 jobs.