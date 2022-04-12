News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

A142 Ely Road closed due to accident

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:50 AM April 12, 2022
Motorists are being asked to avoid the A142 as it's closed in both directions due to a collision. (April 12, 2022.)

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A142 as it's closed in both directions due to a collision. (April 12, 2022.) - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A142 as it has been closed due to an accident. 

The accident happened this morning (April 12) and there are long queues and severe delays while emergency services attend the scene. 

The road is closed in both directions between Soham and Ely.

Cambridgeshire Police said: "The A142 Ely Road between Soham and Ely is closed in both directions due to an RTC. There are long tailbacks so please avoid the area."

Stagecoach buses are also unable to serve customers in Stuntney due to the collision. 

Stagecoach East said: "Due to a RTC on the A142 we are unable to serve Stuntney with service 12 at this time. Sorry."

Cambs Live News
Ely News
Soham News

Don't Miss

Bird flu has been identified at a premises near Ely (File picture)

Cambs Live News

Surveillance zone in place after bird flu outbreak in Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A10 in Ely has mile long delays due to an accident. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Ely delays eased after accident on A10

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Some of the mouth-watering burgers and loaded fries on offer at Forbidden Burger Co. 

Food and Drink

Foodie pair launch new mouth-watering burger joint in Fenland

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters attended the blaze at the Ellgia waste management and recycling site at Prickwillow.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Five fire crews tackle blaze at Ellgia waste plant in Prickwillow

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon