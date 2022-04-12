A142 Ely Road closed due to accident

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A142 as it's closed in both directions due to a collision. (April 12, 2022.) - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A142 as it has been closed due to an accident.



The accident happened this morning (April 12) and there are long queues and severe delays while emergency services attend the scene.



The road is closed in both directions between Soham and Ely.

Cambridgeshire Police said: "The A142 Ely Road between Soham and Ely is closed in both directions due to an RTC. There are long tailbacks so please avoid the area."

Stagecoach buses are also unable to serve customers in Stuntney due to the collision.



Stagecoach East said: "Due to a RTC on the A142 we are unable to serve Stuntney with service 12 at this time. Sorry."