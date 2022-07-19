Video

A vision of what the temporary flood barrier on the A1101 Welney Wash Road could look like. - Credit: YouTube/Environment Agency

Two main roads through the Fens to Ely will be closed for two weekends – one for much longer – after timings for two key projects clashed.

The A1101 Welney Wash Road will be closed from July 20 to August 25 as a new temporary flood barrier is installed by the Environment Agency.

And this weekend will be the second where Mepal bridge on the A142 is closed for repairs. Another weekend closure comes next month.

The A1101 is described as a “complete closure to all traffic and diversions will be in force.”

The A1101 Welney Wash Road is due to close for five weeks as a temporary flood barrier is installed. - Credit: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has advised drivers to follow diversion routes and avoid the A142 because of Mepal.

Cyclists who dismount and pedestrians will still have access to the A1101 Welney Wash Road.

The latest closure comes after two-way traffic lights were in place along the road between June 12 – July 19, while temporary lights will return between August 26 – September 16.

The flood barrier will be used to prevent water spilling from the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir into the village, replacing the use of sandbags.

The flood barrier will be used to prevent water spilling from the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir into the village, replacing the use of sandbags. Pictured is the Ouse Washes flooded at Welney. - Credit: Bill Blake/Environment Agency

Nicola Oldfield, Ouse Washes project lead, said: “We know the impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and our communities is our priority.

“We appreciate the length of this closure will have an impact on residents and businesses, but we are grateful for their input during the consultation to ensure that this is minimised as much as possible.”

This weekend will be the second where Mepal bridge along the A142 has been closed to motorists.

The roadworks has meant delays and diversions being put in place as the bridge is repaired over three weekends this month.

🚧 ADVANCE NOTICE#A142 #Chatteris Road, #Mepal will be CLOSED both ways to all motor vehicles between 8:30pm on the 22nd July until 5am on the 25th July due to bridge works.



More info: https://t.co/cEj9HIwesp pic.twitter.com/MyPHENUO8a — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) July 18, 2022

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways department said: “We are looking to reprogram the works for north joint on July 15-18, south joint on July 22-25 and central joint on July 29-August 1.”

Cllr Lorna Dupre, district councillor for Mepal, Sutton, Witcham and Wentworth, said the closures will be from 8pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays.

Repair work at the A142 Mepal bridge will force the road to be closed for three weekends in July. - Credit: Cllr Lorna Dupre

Mepal bridge works were due to take place in May, but were delayed until July after issues with procuring the joint products needed to undertake the repairs.