Both drivers seriously injured after head on crash
A passing motorist has described how she comforted a woman driver after a two-car crash.
Drivers of both cars are reported to have serious injuries.
Two air ambulances were called to the incident just after 11am today.
“I spoke to a lady trying to get out of one of the cars-- I sat holding her hand, talking to her and doing the best I could,” said the passing motorist.
“I am a trained first aider so I knew it was important not to try and move her until paramedics arrived,” she said.
“One they arrived they asked me to keep talking to her whilst they checked her over.
“The woman explained she was going from Mepal to March to do some shopping when the other car did somersaults and hit her head on.
“From what I heard at the scene, the other car had hit the side of the road and lost control. I was told that the side of the road had previously been reported to highways for repairs.”
The road remains closed whilst debris from the crash is removed.
A man in one of the cars is also thought to have been injured and taken to hospital.
